Decatur Youth Services is holding its 24th annual Camp Safe Haven this year at Austin Junior High School, and the program is so popular it has 60 names on a waiting list.
"The maximum we can take is 85 right now. We have a cutoff this year just so the student-teacher ratio matches, so we have a large waiting list,” said Johnny Jones, director of the camp.
Jones said the camp stays busy instructing about 80 kids per week with 11 faculty and volunteers. As some campers leave for vacations or other activities, those on the waiting list rotate into the program. There is no deadline for signing up.
The camp started on June 5 and goes through July 21, operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunches are provided. The camp fee is $25 per week, and multiple weeks can be paid for in advance. The seven-week program is centered around 5- to 13-year-olds and teaches a variety of subjects, according to Jones.
“We were able to partner with Decatur City Schools and they let us have Austin Junior High, which has been great,” Jones said. “With the classrooms we teach reading, art, STEM, and we also teach a Black history class as well.”
Jones said demand will be even higher in July due to summer school being out.
“What we try to do is Tuesdays, we do field trips for the little kids (ages 5 through 9), and Fridays are the big kids' field trips (ages 10 through 13),” Jones said.
Jones said a partnership has allowed Camp Safe Haven attendees to go to some Decatur Parks and Recreation facilities without paying admission. He said they go to Point Mallard Aquatic Center on Wednesdays and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center on Thursdays.
Last week they went to Cook Museum of Natural Science, Point Mallard and Main Event, an arcade in Huntsville. This week, Jones said, Neighborhood Christian Center is coordinating dances with the children and they are visiting the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville.
"We stay busy,” he said.
Brandon Watkins, director of Decatur Youth Services, said the price of the camp is so low to make it accessible for everyone.
“We wanted to give kids with low income the same opportunities that other kids had at the expensive camps, so that’s why we started it,” Watkins said. “It’s called Camp Safe Haven because we wanted to keep them out of the streets during the summer time.”
Kurtistyne White, program coordinator, has been at the camp for 17 years.
“I love just interacting with the children. Over the years, believe it or not, some of the kids that are here today, I had their sisters or their brothers,” White said. “It’s just a revolving door. Most of the kids, we have had their family members or moms. So it’s like a big family.”
One of the returning members was Javan Hood, 15, a sophomore at Austin High School who first attended the camp when he was 5 years old and has returned as a counselor this year.
“It’s fun (to) go different places and do different things,” Hood said. “They treat you with respect as long as you treat them with respect.”
Hood said he originally took the counselor job because he likes watching kids and needed something to do over the summer break.
Melanie Dancy, 10, an upcoming fifth grader at Woodmeade Elementary, said this is her second year at the camp and it has improved since her first.
“I thought this year would be more fun, because two years ago we were in another building and it was a little boring so I thought ‘let me go this year,’” Dancy said. “It’s better this year because we go to more fun places.”
Dancy said her favorite part of the camp was going to Point Mallard Aquatic Center.
Marli Burgess, 7, a soon-to-be second grader at Benjamin Davis Elementary, said her favorite part of the camp was being able to play in the gym at Austin Junior High School.
