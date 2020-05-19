One negative vote combined with two abstentions led to some confusion Monday, but the end result is Lemzel Johnson won't get an offer any time soon to become the next Decatur Youth Services director.
The City Council vote continues a DYS director saga in which Johnson, who recently received a 23% raise to serve as interim director, won’t get an offer.
Johnson, DYS programs supervisor, was the second option after negotiations failed with previous top candidate Richard Collie. The city has been unable to fill the position over this program for at-risk youths that was left vacant with the January retirement of longtime director Bruce Jones.
“In my 24 years on the City Council, I’ve never seen a vote like this,” said Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against promoting Johnson from lead programs supervisor to director.
Council President Paige Bibbee said she abstained because she submitted four questions to the Legal and Personnel departments that had not been answered. She wouldn’t say what those questions were.
Councilman Charles Kirby said he abstained because he doesn’t want to fill four openings, three of which are directors, due to financial concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kirby admitted after the meeting that, even though he cast the last of the five votes, he thought the resolution to make a contingent offer to Johnson would pass even though he abstained.
“I have nothing against Lemzel,” Kirby said.
Despite his financial concerns, Kirby, who initially supported hiring Collie, said he doesn’t know how he would have voted if an agreement had been reached with Collie.
City Attorney Herman Marks said after the meeting he needed to do some research to make sure the vote failed with two votes for, one against and two abstentions. He said the council’s practice “has always required a majority of those present to vote for an item for it to be adopted.
“With one of the council members abstaining because of budget concerns and the other abstaining because she had questions she wanted answered, at this point there’s a chance they want to visit the question at a later time,” Marks said.
Johnson said Monday afternoon that the vote was disappointing and he remains unsure where he stands.
“I wanted closure, and it’s still not clear with the way the yes and no votes went,” Johnson said. “We’re still here doing the job, but our department is in limbo as we try to make decisions about our summer and fall programs.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill, who proposed and supported the resolution to hire Johnson, said the whole issue of a DYS director became a mess because politics got involved. She said two council members, Jackson and Bibbee, should not have contacted Collie during negotiations.
"This is what happens when council members get involved in negotiations," Hill said. "Two elected officials muddied the water. No elected officials should be involved in negotiations, and we saw that play out. The residents are calling me and saying the same thing so this isn't just a Kristi Hill opinion."
While the council indicated at last week’s work session that a no vote would lead to a new search, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Monday she will ask the council for guidance at the next work session on what it wants to do.
“I don’t see myself bringing it (a resolution to make an offer to Johnson) back up,” Bibbee said.
Kirby said he also doesn't plan to bring the resolution to hire Johnson back up because he doesn't want the city to hire anyone yet.
"We're in the middle of an emergency," Kirby said. "We don't need to spend the money."
Jackson said he favors going back and offering the job for a fourth time to Collie, who accepted the job in March, but then turned it down the following day after his employer, Athens State University, gave him an $8,000 raise to $63,173 to stay as coordinator of student inclusion.
The city did three negotiations with Collie and failed to get an agreement. In the last discussion, Mayor Tab Bowling offered $76,000 a year with raises that would increase his pay to $80,000 by the end of his first year. Collie never went lower than $85,000 in the negotiations.
Jackson said he wants to take the $8,000 to $10,000 that would go to a new search and add it to a salary offer for Collie, who he believes is still interested in the job. He said Collie’s life and his experience made him a good fit for DYS and its client base of at-risk students.
“I don’t just think he was just the best choice; he was the right choice,” Jackson said.
Councilman Chuck Ard, who voted for the resolution to promote Johnson, said he was disappointed with the council vote.
“Again, it’s my opinion, but the council has failed to do its job,” Ard said.
Bibbee said Collie may still be interested, but it may be time to move on with another search. She wants to discuss the future of Youth Services and how the department should look in terms of job descriptions.
“We’re just trying to fill holes,” Bibbee said. “And in doing so we’ve misled Johnson. The Collie issue wasn’t handled well, and I don’t know how to fix that. I think we need a plan.”
Hill said she is against another search. Instead, she said the council needs "to do an evaluation of whether or not a municipality should be in this line of business." She said the services are needed but there are other organizations like Decatur City Schools and United Way that could better handle the programs DYS offers.
Kirby and Jackson said politics interfered with the process. They weren’t happy with the way Bowling and Sandlin handled the negotiations with Collie.
Johnson's raise
Jackson said an example of this is a raise Bowling approved for Johnson in March, less than a week after the City Council voted to declare a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to an open records request by The Decatur Daily, the city Personnel Department supplied paperwork that Bowling approved a $14,425 raise to $62,624 on March 23. This raised Johnson to the top of the pay range for his job as lead programs supervisor.
The mayor reviews and approves all proposed raises. Bowling said Sandlin brought up the need to pay Johnson more for serving as interim director.
Johnson said the issue came up in the days after the council voted to offer the director’s job to Collie.
“Richelle came to me and said Mrs. Bibbee wanted to know what it would take to keep me here,” Johnson said.
Bowling said he approved more than the usual annual 2.5% step raise earned at the end of the first year “because he’s working out of class. We’re just paying him for the job he’s doing,” Bowling said.
Jackson said he knows the mayor has the latitude to decide how much a raise should be, but he thinks 23% is too much.
In contrast, Division Chiefs Tracy Thornton and Trent Putnam each received a 5% raise to $82,160 for serving as co-interim fire chiefs.
“To me with all that has happened, this smells like a political promise was made,” Jackson said. “It bothers me that every employee works hard and they don’t get the same benefit.”
Kirby said his problem with the Johnson raise is it was awarded just days after a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic was declared.
“Johnson’s raise makes us look like we’re not worried about the economic impact of this pandemic,” Kirby said. “We won’t consider how bad this could be. If we don’t plan for the worst-case scenario, we could find ourselves in financial trouble.”
Ard said Johnson is “doing the job of the acting director and he should be paid accordingly.”
Ard said the city can’t give a temporary raise or supplement for someone who serves as an interim director “so they were limited with what they do. If a person is going to serve in a (director’s) position for a fairly long term on a temporary basis, there should be a mechanism for people to be compensated without having to move them up the pay scale.”
