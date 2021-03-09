A 13-year-old female is being held at a juvenile facility after she allegedly stabbed two children and a 53-year-old woman at a residence in the Speake community on Monday.
An 18-month-old and an 8-year-old were each transported by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“The 18-month-old’s injuries were considered life-threatening; (the 18-month-old) remains in the hospital in unknown condition,” the report released on Tuesday stated. “The 8-year-old’s injury was serious but (the 8-year-old) is in stable condition.”
The adult also suffered “significant injuries,” according to the report. She was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and was later released.
The 13-year-old suspect and the three victims are related, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to the incident, which occurred in the 6000 block of Lawrence County 203 about a mile southeast of the Jesse Owens Park and Museum, around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, deputies found the toddler, child and adult each suffering from injuries received during an assault with a knife. Investigators also determined a series of fires had been set within the residence, the report said.
The 13-year-old suspect was detained at the scene by a deputy. Investigators are charging her with three counts of first-degree assault and first-degree arson. The offender is being held at an unspecified juvenile facility, according to the report.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the names of the victims had not been released.
