MOULTON — Several Lawrence County schools are in line for major improvements, and the $15 million for the projects will come from the state and the extension of local bonds for up to 25 years, officials said last week.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith outlined a summary of the planned changes for school board members during a work session Monday. The projects, which could be completed in 18 to 24 months once they receive board approval, include:
• Replacing the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School with 20 new classrooms;
• Adding three classrooms and administrative offices to the Lawrence County Career Tech Center;
• Converting half of the old Lawrence County High gym into a weight/training room;
• Constructing a new field house at Lawrence County football stadium;
• Building a new weight room and making improvements to the Hatton High field house;
• Adding bleachers and addressing the press box, restrooms, concession stand and visitors’ dugout at the East Lawrence High baseball and softball complex; and
• Adding 130 seats and enlarging the lobby at R.A. Hubbard School’s basketball gymnasium.
Architectural firm McKee and Associates of Montgomery and construction management company Volkert had representatives at the work session with comprehensive presentations and offered answers to board members’ questions.
Board member Gary Bradford favored the construction teams touring the sites with the board.
“We are wanting to see in person how each site is going to change,” Bradford said.
Project manager Seawell McKee said the Moulton Elementary changes will include removing 18 classrooms from the 84-year-old portion and replacing that wing with 20 new classrooms in what is now the staff parking lot.
He said the cafeteria also will become a storm shelter to house up to 1,400 people. “The population from both schools (including Moulton Middle School across the street) will have room,” McKee said.
Bradford expressed concerns about a “traffic nightmare” at Moulton Elementary, especially during construction.
McKee said schools located in neighborhoods usually have traffic problems.
“There’s no long driveways for the stacking of vehicles. The density of the surrounding area provides nowhere for the traffic to be,” he said. “Traffic is complicated now. We’re working on a final design with the board.”
Plans call for the closed and dilapidated A.W. Todd Coliseum across from Lawrence County High School on College Street to be torn down and the career tech additions to be built in the coliseum’s parking lot, which is being used for school bus parking.
“Buses will be parked behind the addition where the coliseum now sits,” Smith said.
He said the additional classrooms and labs in the career tech expansion are needed.
The Lawrence County High athletic field house is targeted for a 1,542-square-foot expansion to accommodate assistant coaches’ offices and more locker room area.
Plans also include using half of the school’s old gymnasium for weight training suitable for all athletes, McKee added.
He said both sides of the Hatton High weight room will be enlarged in an enhanced field house. He said it will be designed to allow 100 people to work out at one time.
The East Lawrence High press boxes will include filming platforms. “About 150 bleacher seats will be added for both baseball and softball,” McKee said.
Board member Christine Garner asked that the R.A. Hubbard gym’s bleachers be replaced with bleachers that have more legroom between rows.
“The bleachers there are very narrow and are made for smaller students,” she said.
Smith said an additional exit door will be added to the Hubbard gym.
McKee said because of COVID-19, construction costs have declined 10% to 15%.
Brad Green, financial consultant with Raymond James, told the board interest rates are at the lowest rate they have been in 30 years.
“It’s unprecedented that we are in a time that the government is distributing money,” he said about the pandemic. Green said once a coronavirus vaccine is created and distributed and life somewhat returns to normal “we’ll see a big increase in interest rates.”
Glenn Slater of Volkert agreed with Green and McKee. “Construction prices will go back up when corona ends,” he said.
Green and Smith said, with the state distributing $5.9 million of the $1.2 billion of education capital project money to Lawrence County, the board can finance the remainder of the projects' cost and keep its annual bond payments at $1.4 million.
At a regular meeting after the work session, Smith said the system has purchased 1,500 Chromebooks for students who may need to do virtual learning at home. He said up to 40 buses will have Wi-Fi available if COVID-19 worsens and traditional classroom learning is put on hold.
Smith said the system is hiring another registered nurse and licensed practical nurse and a third mental health worker and six additional part-time custodial workers and purchasing sanitizing and thermal camera equipment with government grant money aimed to combat the coronavirus.
The board approved the following certified personnel transactions:
• Resignations: Melissa Godsey, career coach at Lawrence County Career Tech Center; and Tonja Whitenack, reading coach.
• Retirements: Mamie Roberson, Mount Hope Elementary teacher; and Tangela Orr, Hazlewood Elementary teacher.
• External transfer: Kaci Quails, Hatton Elementary physical education teacher to career coach at Lawrence County Career Tech Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.