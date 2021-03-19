MOULTON — Two Lawrence County residents were arrested in a stolen-vehicle incident in the Walmart parking lot in Moulton on Thursday, according to Moulton police.
Jackie Wayne Smith Jr., 35, of Moulton and Kayla Lorene Scott, 30, of Town Creek were removed from a stolen vehicle and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, Moulton police said.
Police Chief Craig Knight said the couple were in a 2014 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen in Decatur on Wednesday.
Additionally, Smith was charged with being in violation of the adult sex offender identification requirement and Scott with possession of methamphetamines, Knight said.
They were taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where Smith’s bail was set at $12,500 and Scott’s at $23,000.
