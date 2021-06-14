MOULTON — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a law enforcement canine discovered drugs on them at a traffic stop on Saturday, according to Moulton police.
Shawn Michael Albright, 30, Hayden, and Tabitha Lashea Brown, 32, Decatur, were taken to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,100 and $7,500 respectively.
Police Chief Craig Knight said officer Tim Owens stopped a vehicle for not having a license tag displayed. It was discovered Albright had a suspended license and was wanted on a charge from a different agency.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer Adam Marsh and K9 Bella arrived for assistance and the dog detected drugs on the driver and passenger Brown.
Albright was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors. Brown was found to have two containers of methamphetamine, Knight said. She was charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.