MOULTON — Students at Moulton Middle School and East Lawrence Middle School will be taught virtually for the next two weeks after the coronavirus pandemic created a staffing shortage.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith this afternoon said students at the two schools will be given classes online until they return Nov. 2. Students were out of school Monday because it was a teacher workshop day.
“We’re transitioning to virtual for two weeks because of staffing issues that are COVID-related,” Smith said. “We’re working to ensure the transition is seamless. Safety of our students and our staff is always our greatest concern.”
He said some of the staff members were believed to have been exposed to the virus and are quarantined for two weeks.
He said students needing internet access can visit the schools’ parking lots. “We hope to have our Wi-Fi bus program up and running some time this week,” he said. “The school buses will be parked at shopping centers and churches in the affected communities.”
This marks the second time this school year students at Moulton Middle School have been taught online only. The traditional start of school at Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary schools was delayed from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26 because some staff members connected to both schools were quarantined because of the coronavirus.
