MOULTON — Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said plans are on track to reopen traditional classes Wednesday at two schools that never opened their doors this school year because an individual connected to both schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, Smith said the pandemic has forced about 50 students countywide into quarantine because they were exposed, or may have been exposed, to someone infected with the coronavirus.
He said the past two weeks presented some challenges in the virtual learning process for the 587 students enrolled at the closed Moulton Elementary and 546 at the closed Moulton Middle School. The students were issued Chromebooks beginning Aug. 12, the day traditional classes began at the system’s other 12 campuses.
“Yes, we had some hiccups along the way,” Smith said. “We had some internet issues. Some students didn’t have reliable internet, and we weren’t ready to roll out buses with Wi-Fi. They haven’t had their real first day of school this year. The teachers will be lenient on them” while some sort of routine is established.
Smith said the schools have been cleaned and disinfected.
“All of the people connected to the two schools who were quarantined have been cleared and should be back and the schools will be up and running,” he said. “We’re following all of the health guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Student safety remains our No. 1 priority.”
Smith said most parents have been understanding about the delay of the start of traditional classes at the schools, and now some parents countywide are wary of sending their children back to traditional school because of the pandemic.
A week before school started, Smith said about 75% of the students were signed up for traditional classes, 15% for virtual and 10% for a blended mix of traditional and virtual. Now those numbers are at 66% for traditional, 25% for virtual and 8% blended, he said, a shift that surprises him.
“We already know it’s going to be a unique school year,” he said. “We’re asking parents to self-check their children for any illnesses before they are brought to school. If the child is showing symptoms of anything or maybe if a family member has been sick, we are asking they stay at home.”
He said teachers and staff are monitoring students, too.
Tara Helms, who has children at Hatton Elementary and Hatton High School, said the schools have been stringent in student safety.
“The teachers are taking the right precautions (in Hatton),” she said. “We check temperatures at home and feel safe about the kids going to traditional school.”
