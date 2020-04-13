MOULTON — Two people from Huntsville on a mountain bike trip reported missing in the Bankhead National Forest on Sunday were found unharmed Monday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County sheriff.
Max Sanders said he was told by rescuers the man and woman were "fine and in good shape."
The sheriff's office have not disclosed where the pair was found or their identities.
On Sunday at 5:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call that the pair had not been heard from since their trip.
Sanders said about 25 search-and-rescue workers from surrounding areas assisted in the search.
He said an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter was used in the rescue.
The pair went mountain biking on Saturday and was not heard from again until they were found, according to the sheriff.
Great to know this had a happy outcome!! Thanks for the update!
