The coronavirus pandemic put plans for two new restaurants in Moulton on hold, but now both projects are moving forward, according to the city building inspector.
Renay Saint said the town’s fourth Mexican restaurant could open in the next couple of weeks after the City Council voted last week to issue Cabo San Lucas a retail liquor license.
On Tuesday, Huddle House, a 24-hour eatery, announced it is planning a new restaurant near Court Street and Alabama 157. Cabo San Lucas will be next to the Food Land grocery store near the same intersection, Saint said.
“Cabo San Lucas is awaiting word from the state on approval of the liquor license,” Saint said. “Once they get it, they’re ready to open.” The restaurant was expected to open in March, but the pandemic postponed the project, he said.
Other Mexican restaurants in Moulton are Los Charros, El Rio and Plaza Bonita, all in a 2-mile radius of the new restaurant. Cabo San Lucas also has restaurants in Cullman, Jasper and Haleyville.
Huddle House officials said Moulton is an attractive spot to locate along a busy Alabama 157. Saint said preliminary plans for the restaurant were approved before COVID-19 shut businesses down in March.
“Talks were in the works and it probably would have been open by now before this pandemic, but I’m glad to see they still plan on locating here,” Saint said.
In a news release, Huddle House corporate spokeswoman Jessica Ray said the project is now on the fast track.
“The team has worked hard throughout this challenging year to maintain our place in the communities we serve to continue being a spot that locals can depend on, no matter what. We see Moulton as the logical next step in resuming our growth strategy, as it is a Southern community with a strong tie to tradition,” she said.
She said the Huddle House real estate team has ordered construction site plans that should shorten the development timeline for the future franchisee.
Based in Atlanta, the Huddle House chain said 70% of its sales come from an all-day breakfast menu.
Moulton Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys said she was delighted to hear Huddle House’s plans to locate in town.
“We don’t have anything like this here right now,” she said. “They’ll be open late and will give travelers another option and reason to stop in Moulton. Both restaurants will be bringing jobs and adding to our tax base.”
Saint said he was unsure how many employees each establishment will have.
He said Huddle House had a restaurant in Moulton in the late 1990s along Alabama 157. He said the new version of the restaurant will be larger than the previous restaurant. He said it is expected to be similar in size to the Huddle House in Hartselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.