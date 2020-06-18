MOULTON — Two Lawrence County public hearings are scheduled Friday to discuss expanding the service area of the Morris Farm Landfill in Hillsboro.
The meetings will begin at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Moulton Recreation Center gymnasium.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the plans are not to expand the size of the landfill but rather the number of surrounding counties and states that will be allowed to dump there. Burch said the landfill has approved capacity to take in 1,500 tons daily, but the actual amount received daily is far less.
The county currently receives $1.27 per ton following a lawsuit settlement with waste management company Republic last year. The agreement said the tipping fee proceeds for the commission will increase 2 cents next year.
“Presently about six counties in North Alabama are allowed to use the landfill,” Burch said. “In the past decade or so, we are only using a little more than half of the daily capacity that is allowed. By allowing more areas to dump at the landfill, Lawrence County can generate up to about an additional $200,000 a year.”
He said the money will go into a host fee account that can lawfully be used by the county’s general fund. He said the county’s solid waste plan will be discussed at the 10 a.m. public hearing and the landfill’s and waste management company Republic’s contracts will be discussed at the 11 a.m. hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.