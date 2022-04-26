Two West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority staff members were honored by the Alabama Rural Water Association for outstanding achievements during the past year.
WMEL’s Jeaniece Slater was named general manager of the year and Holland Woodward won the office worker of the year award. The utility also received the association’s Water and Wastewater Utility Vision Award for 2021.
Slater was recognized for her leadership abilities and accomplishments in water utility management, the association noted.
Woodward won for her office management and procedures consisting of accounting operations and reporting.
The awards follow last year’s “Water and Wastewater Utility Vision Award” from Alabama Rural Water Association, given to WMEL for its construction of a reverse osmosis plant in Hillsboro to filter out industrial contaminants and ensure compliance with drinking water regulations that are anticipated in the future. The plant now produces 10.33 million gallons of drinking water a day and can be expanded to produce 16 million gallons of water a day to support future development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.