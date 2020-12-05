MOULTON — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t deterred Lawrence County groups and individuals from participating in the second annual Christmas on the Square monthlong celebration in downtown Moulton.
Organizers said this year’s event will feature 135 decorated and lighted trees on the lawn of the former courthouse. Last year, 100 trees were on display.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if we don’t have 200 next year once this pandemic is over,” said District 4 County Commissioner Bobby Burch. “The community has really embraced this event.”
He said the biggest change the public will see this year will be no live performances that would promote a social gathering. He said the trees will be on the square until the end of the year. It is free to attend, and trees will be lit nightly, Burch said.
Sondra Landers, director of the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources, said the event is a wonderful way to enhance community involvement.
“Not only is it a great community event, but it’s a great way for (DHR) to recruit adoptive and foster parents,” she said.
Burch said the trees are set up to allow for social distancing. “If people come by and there’s a crowd they’re not comfortable with, they can always come back another time,” he said. “We ask that everybody be patient.”
He said the participation fee is $130 per tree.
He said about a dozen volunteers are overseeing this year’s event.
