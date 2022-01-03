More than 3,800 households remained without electrical power at 11 a.m. today in Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties after some local communities received nearly 5 inches of snow overnight.
Athens Utilities’ website reported about 3,500 customers were without power along County Line Road and Swancott Road south of Interstate 565 because of damage to the Greenbrier substation.
Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said the utility is working to get a mobile unit in place to help restore power to some of the area while repairs are being conducted. Davis said the substation appears to have been struck by lightning either Saturday or Sunday and Sunday night’s wintry weather made the damage worse.
About 350 households in Morgan and Lawrence counties were without power after trees and limbs fell on power lines, officials said.
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said 288 customers in the Fifth Avenue Southwest area of Decatur had no power. He said crews should have the repairs completed in the afternoon.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. spokesman Michael Cornelison said parts of northern Morgan County and scattered areas of Lawrence County had power outages affecting about 45 customers at 11 a.m.
“About 1:30 a.m. (Monday), we had as many as 1,200 customers out but by 2 a.m. most were back on,” he said. “Most of it was caused by limbs falling on power lines and tripping a breaker. We were fortunate. It appears most of the bad weather went north of us.”
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the parts of Limestone County received up to 5 inches of snow, while Decatur, Morgan and Lawrence County saw totals between 2 and 4.5 inches.
The Alabama Department of Transportation temporarily closed bridges on U.S. 31 in Morgan City because of slick conditions this morning, but they were open by 11 a.m., according to spokesman Seth Burkett.
NWS Meteorologist Shelly Amin said a mixture of rain and snow is forecast for Thursday.
"The precipitation won't be anything like we saw last night," she said. "It will be gone by Thursday night."
She said rest of the week will be clear. Lows tonight will in the upper teens and lower 20s. Tuesday's high will be between 47 and 50 degrees, Amin said.
