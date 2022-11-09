MOULTON — Heavy straight party voting helped send three incumbents on the Lawrence County Commission in Tuesday’s general election back to the commission for four more years.
Nearly 4,000 GOP voters cast straight ticket votes and 1,174 Democrats voted straight ticket with 30 of 31 boxes reporting. The lone box unreported is the provisional votes.
In District 4, incumbent Bobby Burch, 57, held off independent candidate Randall LouAllen and Democratic challenger Marcus Echols.
With nine of 10 boxes reporting, Burch collected 1,405 votes (60.53%), LouAllen had 760 (32.74%) and Echols garnered 151 votes (6.51%) in his first political race.
“I am ecstatic about winning. I am excited for Lawrence County,” Burch said. “It’s hard to overstate how far we’ve come in the past few years. We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been in. The economy is bad and we’ve had a lot of angst. But we have a great budget and a great audit.”
In District 1 in the northern part of the county, Amard Martin, 46, who defeated incumbent Jesse Byrd in the Democratic primary May 24, got past independent candidate David Coffey, 61, with 1,078 votes (67.42%). Coffey received 521 votes (32.48%). Martin is a retired sheriff's deputy from North Courtland.
In District 5, the eastern part of the county, Republican primary winner Nathan Kitchens, 28, easily defeated independent candidate Mark Clark, 64, gathering 1,620 votes (80.48%). Clark received 389 votes (19.32%).
Incumbent commissioner Sonia Hargrove did not seek another term after filling out the term of her late husband Joey Hargrove, who died from injuries suffered in a March 2021 motorcycle/car collision.
Two other incumbents retaining their seats were Norman Pool, 78, in District 2, the Hatton area, and Kyle Pankey, 72, in District 3. Pool downed independent candidate Prentis Davis, 36, by tallying 1,506 votes (67.53%) to Davis’ 722 votes (32.38%).
“I want to thank the people for their support and I will keep being a good steward of the county’s money,” Pool said. He said he will continue to push for a bridge over the Tennessee River in the Mallard Creek area.
Pankey got past independent candidates Darrin Melson and Shaun D. Montgomery. Pankey, a retiree from International Paper, totaled 1,169 votes (55.93%), while Montgomery received 532 votes (25.45%) and Melson tallied 387 (18.52%).
It will be Pool’s third term and Pankey’s second.
County commissioners serve a four-year term that pays $25,303 per year.
Democrat Delandrion Woods won the Lawrence County District 1 Board of Education seat. His Republican opponent on the ballot Charlie Borden has taken himself out of the race because he is a federal employee and under the Hatch Act ineligible to hold a political office.
