MOULTON — Three Lawrence County schools will cease in-person classes beginning Friday until Aug. 30 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
He said nearly 50 positive cases in the past couple of days at Lawrence County High, Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary led to his decision.
“I made the decision late this afternoon to go to remote learning at these schools,” Smith said Thursday night. “We had about 15 at each school. The number of cases spiked today.”
He said all other schools in the district will remain in-person and he will continue to monitor virus positivity rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.