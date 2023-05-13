Whiffs of fry bread and the sound of drumbeats filled the air while students from across Lawrence County learned about Native American culture at the 34th annual Oakville Indian Mounds Multicultural Event on Friday.
The two-day event at the Oakville Indian Mounds celebrates Native American history and heritage and teaches students about early Alabamians by engaging them with Native American culture.
“It’s really important for students to understand that the people who lived in Alabama and still live in Alabama are very diverse,” said Anna Mullican, who works as the cultural resource specialist for the Oakville Indian Mounds. “That’s what I really love about our event. We try to make it a little bit different every year, so people are learning something different or having something different to look forward to.”
This year the event included spear throwing, stickball (lacrosse) stations, shell necklace making, $5 canoe and paddleboat rides, a raptor bird show, bat show, herb walking tour, drum groups, fry bread tents, a ladybug release and more. The festival continues Saturday for the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Parking costs $5.
Mullican studied archaeology at the University of Alabama. The Limestone County native has worked at the Oakville Indian Mounds and planned the multicultural fest for the past 10 years.
“My favorite part of the event is probably our living history encampments that we have on the other side of our lake,” Mullican said. “We hire professional educators from all over to be in regalia to demonstrate and represent Native American culture and historic lifeways.”
Monica Newman Moore and her mother Rosa Hall have participated as living historians for over 30 years. Moore teaches students about Native American textiles and twining — a type of finger weaving.
“I take the dogbane — which is in the milkweed family — from a stick and process it so it’s the fiber that’s right underneath the bark,” Moore said while twisting the fibers. “I twist it and make it into cords.”
From plant to cord to clothing, Moore finger-wove two wraparound skirts. Each took around 100 hours to complete and used 27,000 stitches.
Mullican also incorporated an idea from downtown Decatur into the multicultural festival: the Red Fox Squirrel History Scavenger Hunt.
“Downtown Decatur has this wonderful downtown turtle trail where kids can follow poems or limericks to help find these little turtle statues,” Mullican said. “When they get to them, they can pull up a QR code where they can learn more about the history of Decatur. We’ve taken that idea and fit it in for Lawrence County and Oakville.”
Students who found all six squirrels and took selfies with them could pick out a free gemstone from the gemstone rock tent.
Across the lake from the gemstone rock tent, Laurel Elliot, a coppersmith with Hudson Forge Copper, offered live demonstrations of copper working. This was Elliot's fourth year at the multicultural festival, and she believes students benefit from returning to nature.
“They spend seven hours in the classroom,” Elliot said. “They need to get out into nature and be grounded. This gives them an opportunity to step away from machines, step away from a device, step out of a classroom setting and get back to where they need to be — in fresh air, outdoors, with a little bit of freedom.”
Curt Cearley, executive director of the Rise Raptor Project, agreed that engaging students with nature helped lessons stick. Cearley’s program used live birds of prey to teach students about environmental stewardship and historic cultures.
“I always hope that people will come out, see our birds here and maybe fall in love with them,” Cearley said. “If they can fall in love with them, perhaps they’ll fall in love with the ones that they’re really here to represent.”
As a member of Cherokee Nation and a direct descendant of Nanyehi, known by her English name as Nancy Ward, Cearley felt a special connection to the Oakville Indian Mounds and has participated in the multicultural festival for 12 years.
A local drum group, the White Horse Singers, and a Cherokee drum group from North Carolina — the Birdchopper Group — led dances and shared the history of Native American clothing with students.
Mullican hoped students left the event with an interest in Native American culture and Alabama history.
“We really hope kids take away from this event how diverse and interesting and amazing the cultures were that make up Alabama’s history,” she said. “There are 10,000 years of history right under your feet everywhere you walk in this whole area of North Alabama.”
