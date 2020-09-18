MOULTON — City Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel is looking at light poles being erected at a four-ballfield complex east of Moulton's recreation center at H.A. Alexander Park, but his focus is on the enjoyment and tourism he believes the complex will generate.
About four years ago, the city council voted to construct the fields with an estimated price tag of $1.4 million to attract more travel tournaments for softball and youth baseball to the town of 3,400.
“Our fields will be second to none in Alabama,” McDaniel said.
Emily Farris, city accountant, has said the city’s alcohol sales tax generates more than $220,000 a year and is unofficially earmarked for parks and recreation projects.
The council has been paying for the complex as the money becomes available, but a few months ago it borrowed $238,000 to help pay for the installation of the lights.
McDaniel, who took the reins of the Parks and Recreation Department in February when Jackie Burch retired after 30 years, said after the lights are installed, the city will focus on building a two-story, 40-foot by 40-foot concession stand, press box and restroom facility.
“Scoreboard operators for all four fields will be in the building, and there will be a dressing room for officials,” he said.
He’s hoping the fields will be open full time by the first quarter of 2021.
“Jackie used his experience and knowledge to draw things up and started this project ... and we’re simply finishing what he started,” McDaniel said.
Keith Sockwell, foreman for Williams Electric who is overseeing the installation of the 24 light poles at the complex, said they will house LED lights from 500 to 1,500 watts.
He said the 70-foot metal poles are planted 11 feet in the ground.
“Two lights will be on the outfield and four directed at the infield. Some poles will have security lights,” Sockwell said. “They’ll provide good clean white light. The city will be proud of them.”
He said work began about two weeks ago and should be done in the next three weeks, depending on the weather.
--
Bigger tournaments
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said once the complex is finished, Parks and Recreation will be able to expand the number of teams it lures with travel youth baseball and softball tournaments.
“The restaurants were glad to have the business, and they want us to tell them when we are having Saturday tournaments so they can bring in extra staff,” Weatherwax said.
He said the council would be putting bids out in the near future for the concession facility.
McDaniel said the fields are not suitable for playing games yet.
“As far as bases and grass, the playing fields are completed, but the light poles are going up and it is still considered a construction zone,” he said.
He said four existing fields, including the softball field at Lawrence County High, will also be used for tournament play on weekends.
“That’ll give us eight fields, and we’ll be able to host some larger tournaments,” he said. “Once everything is in place, we’ll be able to host a 40-team tournament that is capable of bringing about 1,000 people to town for the weekend.”
McDaniel said bleachers at the new complex will be added later.
The complex will be used for more than just weekend tournaments and local youth leagues, he said.
“We have plans to have some kind of adult softball league next spring. It might be a coed league for fun."
--
Spinoff businesses
Renay Saint, building inspector for the city, said he wouldn’t be surprised if more restaurants and even a hotel locate in Moulton due in part to the new complex.
“We could really use a good mid-range hotel in town to keep the teams from having to travel 20 miles to get a room,” he said. “I know we have some investors who are looking at this area. I suspect we’ll get us another restaurant chain to move in here, too. We’re hoping it is quicker than three to five years, but the pandemic has slowed that process.”
McDaniel said a city-owned 2-acre lake adjacent to the new complex is stocked with bass, bream, crappie and bluegill, but is not open to the public yet.
“There’s not an access road that allows the public to get to the lake,” he said. “We plan to host some children fishing rodeos once the lake is opened.”
Also in the plans is a pavilion near the lake that would make it a desirable site for outdoor weddings.
He said the disc golf course that was established at the park two years ago will undergo a redesign because the construction of a baseball batting cage near the tennis courts made two holes unplayable last year, and water tends to sit on a couple of other holes.
