MOULTON — Five people, including the widow of the late District 5 Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove, have applied to fill the vacancy on the commission left by his death.
Barry Johnson, Brad Garrison, Tim Flannigan and Mickey Brewington joined Sonya Hargrove in applying by the May 28 deadline, according to Daniel Stover, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee.
District 4 Commissioner and committee member Bobby Burch said a meeting is set for Monday to compile a list of at least three recommendations. The recommendations and all applicants’ resumes will be sent to Gov. Kay Ivey.
The governor can appoint one of the candidates or anyone she desires who lives in the district and is at least 18 years old.
The appointee’s term will end Jan. 16, 2023. The annual salary for a Lawrence County commission seat is $24,000. The term is four years.
Joey Hargrove, 53, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 24 near Lawrence County 434 in Caddo on March 22. He was in his third term as commissioner.
District 5 encompasses the East Lawrence area.
