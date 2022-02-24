NORTH COURTLAND — Five brothers, all veterans of the Vietnam War, will be honored at the North Courtland Town Hall on Saturday, according to the town’s mayor.
James, John, Thomas, Willie and Leo Miller were born in Limestone County and raised in Decatur. James and John Miller, twins, are the oldest along with Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Lakeside High School in Decatur. Leo and Willie were drafted into the U.S. Army.
In 2020, the five siblings were honored as the winners of the 2019 Spirit of America’s Audie Murphy Patriotism Award for showing exemplary patriotism.
North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr. said the Black History Month ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
