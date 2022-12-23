MOULTON — Roger Morris doesn’t remember the exact date, but he recalls in great detail a decision he made at about 2 a.m. in the summer of 2018.
He took off his badge, handed it to his supervisor and told him he was quitting his job.
Why?
“I had a youth league baseball game to coach and he told me I had to work overtime,” Morris recalled.
“He did it and I didn’t mind,” his wife Arlena said and chuckled.
Morris, 63, is arguably the coaching face of youth athletics in Lawrence County. Since 1992, he has been at least an assistant coach for a youth team every year and a head coach in 20 of those years. Some of the teams had his children or grandchildren on them, while others he just coached “because I love working with children.”
“He’s a unique coach who spends a lot of time working with the kids,” said Teri Dutton, whose daughter is currently playing her second season on Morris’ 8-and-under basketball team.
She said her daughter also played on Morris’ fall softball team and her son played for him when he was in youth sports. Dutton said both improved while playing for Morris, but more importantly, they developed a love for sports.
“He’s probably the best coach they’ve played for,” Dutton said.
Morris said there’s nothing magical about his coaching style or his philosophy about coaching youth sports. He puts the kids first and doesn’t require them to do anything he’s not willing to do.
“It takes hard work, dedication and commitment,” Morris said, adding that he expects the same of everyone associated with the team, including parents.
Jason and Rochelle Abbott said they are more in tune with how their daughter is playing because his coaching techniques are impacting their daughter, River.
“She has shown more growth this season and is loving basketball,” Rochelle Abbott said. “His coaching style is making a huge difference.”
Morris, the youngest of three children, was born in the family home to Percy and Sue Morris.
“We lived on the Wheeler Plantation,” he said.
His parents rented a home and store from the Wheeler estate and the family farmed. Morris attended school in Courtland through the seventh grade when his mother decided to send him to Decatur High to get what he called “a better education.”
He played no sports in high school, but before enrolling at Decatur, uncle Red Bradford convinced his parents to let him play youth football and baseball “as long as there was no farm work to do.” Morris said his uncle, because of his coaching style, “put a drive in me” to work with young children.
After graduating from Decatur in 1977, he got a job at Delphi, married and worked at the plant 32 years until it closed. Although he worked swing shift, his youth league coaching career started when his oldest daughter played T-ball. He eventually coached all three of his children and has coached his four grandchildren.
But there have been teams he coached with no family members on them. One of the first was an AAU basketball team he organized with just students who attended East Lawrence. Morris said he was trying to help the high school basketball program and that’s why all of his players were from East Lawrence.
“I had kids from other schools who wanted to play, but I didn’t get them,” he said.
His wife remembers the team because she transported a lot of the players to and from their homes and cooked meals for them.
“I couldn’t have done it without her,” Morris said.
---
Pivotal moment
He had the AAU basketball team four seasons, and most of the players were friends with his son. But his love was recreational youth leagues and that’s what led to the encounter with his employer in 2018.
Morris said he was working at an industrial plant in Decatur and serving as an assistant coach for a team in Moulton. He said he was slated to be off after completing a midnight shift but a co-worker called in sick.
Morris said he found someone to work for his sick co-worker, but his supervisor told him he had to work the overtime.
“I never laid out of work, but I pulled my badge off and handed it to my supervisor,” he said. “I told him I wasn’t coming back and he said, ‘You will quit work over a youth game?'"
“Yes,” Morris answered.
He said it wasn’t about the game, but the commitment he made to the youth players. Morris said a personnel department representative came and the two negotiated a deal for Morris to work a two-week notice.
By the way, he went and coached the youth baseball game.
“I already had a full retirement and was working to stay in shape,” Morris said.
--
Busy 2022
He jokes that his full-time job now is coaching youth sports. Morris, who isn’t sure how many youth games he has attended the past 30 years, has coached six teams this year.
Shortly after his 2021-22 youth basketball team won the county championship, he started preparing to coach softball at East Lawrence where one of his granddaughters played. Bobby Hackett was the head coach, but Morris pitched batting practice and worked with the infield for that team, which won a county championship, too.
He and Hackett carried an all-star softball team to the state tournament and world series and they finished second in the gold division. He coached a T-ball team, and the fifth team Morris was associated with this year played fall softball in Moulton and won the county championship.
His current basketball team is undefeated and has its sights set on another county championship. Morris said he likes to win, but that’s secondary to the big picture.
“I want the kids to get better and love the game,” he said. “A good year for me is whether the kids have enough fun that they want to play the next year.”
