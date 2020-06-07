MOULTON — A predominantly white crowd of about 300 people rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in downtown Moulton on Saturday afternoon in an event hosted by the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP.
With a heavy presence of officers from the Moulton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the rally remained peaceful on a hot, sunny day.
“It seems that the black voice doesn’t matter,” said Latasha Parker, of Moulton, after the rally. “As a white woman, those things are not OK with me. I will do my best to use my voice to help bring peace. We’ll achieve that through equality.”
Her friend Lashundra Craig, a black woman, said she is tired of the “same mess” involving inequality shown toward minorities.
“Racism is taught at home,” she said. “We need to educate people to treat others with respect.”
About a dozen speakers sent the same message during the two-hour rally at the old courthouse square.
“I was encouraged by the diversity of the speakers,” said District 1 County Commissioner Jesse Byrd, who represents the majority black section of the county. “They sent the message to everybody here we want to do the right thing. We want to keep what happened in Minneapolis from happening here. It shouldn’t be the color of my skin vs. the color of someone else’s skin. I want everybody to be treated the same.”
The death of George Floyd, 46, while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers on May 25 was mentioned by most speakers. Floyd's death spurred global protests, and some of them turned violent.
The atmosphere at the Moulton rally was one of unity. Benard Simelton of Harvest, president of the Alabama Conference of NAACP, said the speakers were on target with their message of unity and respect.
“But the real action begins when these people go back home and how they treat others,” Simelton told the audience. “It’s about how we treat our neighbors. We need to treat our fellow man with dignity. America has a long way to go. Enough is enough.”
Lawrence County NAACP President the Rev. J.T. Turnbore told the crowd prayer will help ease racism. “Jesus Christ didn’t die for a color. He died for all of us,” he said. “We need to stop racial separation. There’s not a black section in heaven. There is not a white section in heaven. I’m tired of being treated like a second-class citizen.”
Bobby Diggs, vice president of the county NAACP, said being black scares him. “What happened to George Floyd needs to be a wake-up call for Lawrence County, for Alabama, for the country,” he said. “I was born black. I am black and I’ll die black, but I don’t want to die because I am black.”
Moulton City Councilwoman Cassandra Lee called for the five mayors of Lawrence County municipalities to be visible in the black community “not just at election time.”
She said racism is alive in Lawrence County and urged the crowd, “Black votes matter. Use your vote. Hold (elected officials) accountable.”
Moulton attorney Jerome Thompson called for the residents to participate in a unity day on June 27 and show their support with a #42unity on social media. Calling Floyd’s death “a senseless murder,” Thompson lauded Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders for having a diverse staff of deputies and jailers.
Many of those attending the rally carried signs or wore T-shirts: “I can’t breathe.” “Legalize being black.” “My skin color is not a threat.” “No justice, no peace.”
