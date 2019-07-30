The Lawrence County Circuit Court’s office has released six additional indictments issued from the latest Lawrence County grand jury:
• Thomas Hamilton, 55, making a terrorist threat.
• Matthew Henderson, 28, possession of controlled substance.
• Marty Kelso, 51, second-degree theft.
• Galon Parker, 38, third-degree forgery.
• Johnathan Sparks, 36, second-degree theft.
• Willie Vinson, 33, first-degree possession of marijuana.
