The Lawrence County Circuit Court’s office has released six additional indictments issued from the latest Lawrence County grand jury:

• Thomas Hamilton, 55, making a terrorist threat.

• Matthew Henderson, 28, possession of controlled substance.

• Marty Kelso, 51, second-degree theft.

• Galon Parker, 38, third-degree forgery.

• Johnathan Sparks, 36, second-degree theft.

• Willie Vinson, 33, first-degree possession of marijuana.

