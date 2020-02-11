MOULTON — The fourth annual adult spelling bee to benefit the Lawrence County Public Library is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Moulton Middle School old gym.
Hosted by the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library, last year’s event raised $1,500 for the library.
Teams must have three to five members, who are 19 years old or older.
Entry fee is $100 per team and entry fee is $100 per team.
Spectator admission is $5 each with those under 19 free.
Teams can register at lawrencecpl.org.
