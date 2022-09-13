A 9-year-old attacked by five dogs in Lawrence County over the weekend while riding his bike is now hospitalized with more than 30 bites, and his mother said she blames the owners, not the dogs.
Stephanie Overton, mother of Gavin Peoples, a fourth grader at Speake Elementary School, said most of the bites were on her son's left side. The dogs attacked the child on Lawrence County 582 about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gavin remains in Huntsville Hospital, and Overton is unsure when he will be able to return home.
“I don’t blame the dogs. The dogs aren’t taken care of properly. They’re not being fed,” she said from Gavin's hospital room Monday. “... It’s an owner issue. You have to raise them right and train them. Any dog can bite. You have to be cautious. You can’t just have dogs and not have any idea on how to take care of them.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the dogs' owners, but said charges against at least one of them are likely.
Overton said her son and a nephew were riding their bicycles on the gravel road to his aunt’s house a few houses away and were gone for just a couple of minutes Saturday afternoon when her nephew ran into the house saying Gavin was being attacked by a pack of dogs. Overton said she believes one bulldog and four mixed breeds, about 6 to 7 months old, attacked the boy.
“I was in the kitchen and ran out to see what was happening,” she said. “The dogs were off when I got around the corner. A crowd of people was around Gavin."
According to witnesses, neighbor James Champion helped get the dogs away from Gavin.
"I understand our neighbor, James, was hitting the dogs with his fists, pushing and pulling them to get them off Gavin," Overton said. "The neighbors said the dogs were shaking Gavin like they would an animal. Gavin is a tiny 9-year-old.”
The first emergency responders to arrive at the scene were from Speake Volunteer Fire Department. “They washed and were dressing some of the bites,” Overton said.
After a medical helicopter transport was called off, Greg’s Ambulance Service transported Gavin to Huntsville Hospital.
Doctors worried that bites on Gavin’s head and temple might have damaged his brain, and that bites on his left chest might have punctured a lung, Overton said.
“We were lucky. The bites didn’t penetrate the brain or the lungs,” she said. “They did CT scans from his head to toe and took over 1,000 images. A four-hour surgery followed with at least 30 lacerations that required sutures.”
He also was given rabies shots while he was under anesthesia, his mother said.
“The doctors said if the bites on his upper left arm were 6 inches higher, it would have gotten his throat and there would have been nothing they could have done,” Overton said.
Gavin was resting in his room Monday, but experienced a fever, vomiting and headache Sunday night, she said.
“When they changed his dressing (Monday) morning, it was excruciating,” she said. “He was crying and shaking.”
She said the hospital staff brought in a “helper dog so Gavin doesn’t have too much trauma with animals from this.”
“They got the dog close enough to the bedside so he could touch it,” she said.
She said a physical therapist was expected to evaluate the injuries later Monday.
Gavin is missing muscle from his left calf, left bicep and left thigh,” Overton said.
She said he will have to be able to walk, eat and drink on his own before he is released from the hospital. “He loves school. He’s an intelligent kid who loves to draw,” she said.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said two patrol units and an investigator responded to the call Saturday afternoon.
“We have not made an arrest at this time,” Covington said. “We’re talking with the District Attorney’s Office about the case. Charges are (likely) against at least one of the owners. I suspect somebody will be charged with something.”
He said one of the co-owners of the dogs was in jail on an unrelated charge when the attack happened and the man’s girlfriend was at the home at the time, but the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the attack was intentional on the owners' part.
Covington said the dogs were on the owners’ front porch after the attack and he ordered them euthanized. “The female (owner) was in compliance with the order. I gave an order to have them put the dogs down and tested for rabies in accordance to the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines,” he said.
He said Dr. Justin Lee of Moulton Veterinary Hospital arrived at his request and humanely euthanized all five dogs.
This was the first dog attack on that road that the Sheriff’s Office is aware of, Covington said.
Two weeks earlier, a dog attacked its owners in the Loosier community, Covington said. “Apparently the owners were having an altercation and the dog bit them both,” he said. “When we arrived the dog had a gunshot wound and we had it euthanized. More dog bites occur but they don’t rise to the level of these two.”
Overton said that the county should have a law to better protect people from dog attacks.
“If not a leash law, something,” she said. “Does a child have to die before something is done about this problem?”
