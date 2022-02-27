Town Creek’s Mike Parker isn’t smiling about bridge work on Alabama 101 closing the state road north of his town for at least a year, but he figures the old bridge is overdue for replacement.
On Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Transportation closed a portion of Alabama 101 where an 86-year-old bridge spanning Big Nance Creek about a mile south of Wheeler Dam is targeted to be replaced.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the $4.25 million project will take “at least a year” to complete.
Parker expects his town to lose about 10% of its sales tax revenue while the bridge is being replaced.
“People driving 101 stop at our restaurants, gas stations, Dollar General. Time will tell how much we’ll lose,” Parker said. “But it’s something that is needed. That bridge up there was too narrow to start with. It’s better to shut it down for a year than have it fall in on somebody.”
The bridge is about 7½ miles north of Town Creek. Alabama 101 is the only north-south route through the town with a population of just over 1,000.
Burkett said the new span will be twice as wide as the old one and will include emergency shoulders in each direction.
Burkett said traffic data shows an average of fewer than 4,000 vehicles travel through the impacted area daily. Motorists traveling south on Alabama 101 coming out of Lauderdale County into Lawrence County will be detoured onto Lawrence County 150 just south of the dam, and will intersect with Alabama 20 in North Courtland about 6 miles east of Town Creek. Northbound traffic will also be detoured to Lawrence County 150.
Burkett said supply chain issues “have been a problem” in the past two years and could slow the bridge work. “We’re optimistic but we know it will take at least a year on this project,” he said.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said motorists and the county are fortunate that Lawrence County 150 — which passes the International Paper Courtland Mill that closed in 2014 — was built for commercial trucks.
“We’re going to see a lot more traffic on that road the next year,” he said. “We’ll monitor it and be in communication with ALDOT if issues arise. The bridge has been needing to be replaced. We support ALDOT and a new bridge will benefit that area and Lawrence County.”
ALDOT said the existing bridge opened to traffic in 1936. Bridge Builders of Alabama, based in Pelham, is the contractor for the new bridge.
