In response to Hurricane Ida, the Alabama Department of Agriculture has opened a temporary sheltering facility for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center in Huntsville.
ADA said the animals will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.
To house animals temporarily, interested people should call 256-689-0274.
