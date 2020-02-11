TOWN CREEK — Alabama 101 is closed at Lawrence County 406, about 3½ miles north of Town Creek, because of flooding, a spokesman with the Alabama Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
“With continued rain expected through Thursday, we anticipate the road remaining closed during that time,” Seth Burkett said in a release.
Last winter, Lawrence County 406 and Alabama 101 flooded and isolated more than 25 people in the Lennon Hill community for more than a month.
State and county crews installed two portable pumps to alleviate the flooding last winter.
