Alabama's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 12.9% in April, its worst in nearly 37 years, and even with a business shutdown linked to the coronavirus pandemic the increase surprised an economic forecaster.
Ahmad Ijaz, the executive director and director of economic forecasting in the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research, said he had anticipated less of an increase from March's 3% unemployment rate.
The spike in the jobless rate "was due to a combination of both an increase in the number of unemployed and a drop in the civilian labor force,” both statewide and in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, Ijaz said.
“Certain factors have contributed to the current economic conditions,” he said. “Consumer spending on services has pretty much collapsed due to social distancing, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sector.” He said other factors are supply chain disruptions in both retail and manufacturing and a sharp drop in business spending.
Morgan County's unemployment rate in April was 11.3%, up from 2.5% in March and 2.2% in April 2019. Lawrence County had an 11.7% rate in April, up from 3% in March and 2.7% a year ago. Limestone County was at 11.4% in April, up from 2.6% in March and 2.3% in April 2019.
Decatur's unemployment rate in April was 12.2%, and Athens' was 10.8%.
Not seasonally adjusted, and thus comparable to city and county rates, Alabama's unemployment rate in April was 13.3%.
The worst cuts last month statewide were in the leisure and hospitality industry, where 79,500 people lost their jobs in places like restaurants and hotels. About 29,500 people lost positions in professional services; the education and health services sector shed 26,400 jobs; and manufacturing lost 24,200 jobs.
Ijaz said that since most restaurants and retail stores are not operating at their full capacity, they have no reason to recall all of their laid-off workers.
“However, the unemployment rate in the state will remain below that of U.S., which is projected to go up to around 20% by the next quarter,” Ijaz said.
Alabama Department of Labor statistics showed nearly 217,000 people lost their jobs from March to April, leaving 283,787 people without work statewide.
The April rate wasn't as bad as the state's all-time high. State records dating to 1976 show Alabama's worst-ever jobless rate was 15.5% in December 1982, and historical accounts say state unemployment exceeded 20% during the Great Depression.
Average weekly wages increased to $908.52 in April, up from $883.17.
Gov. Kay Ivey, who has moved to reopen the state's economy despite statistics showing the state is making only limited progress fighting the pandemic, said the high jobless rate was disappointing but not surprising.
"This global pandemic and national disaster has certainly impacted Alabamians' ability to work," she said in a statement.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Geneva County at 8.1%, Bullock and Pike counties at 9.1%, and Shelby and Henry counties at 9.2%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Lowndes County, just west of Montgomery, at 26.0%, Wilcox County at 22.8%, and Greene County at 22.2%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood at 7.1%, Vestavia Hills at 7.2%, and Madison at 8.3%.
Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 23.4%, Anniston at 22.1%, and Gadsden at 22.0%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.