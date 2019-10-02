The Alabama Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive with caution along Alabama 20 west of Decatur while final striping is being completed.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the striping from State Docks Road in Decatur to the Lawrence County line should be finished Friday afternoon.
“Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day,” he said. “Motorists should slow down and expect some single-lane closing while the work is being done.”
