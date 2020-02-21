TOWN CREEK — The Alabama Department of Transportation began pumping water off Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 406, about 3.5 miles north of Town Creek, on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesman.
About 25 residents of the Lennon Hill community along Lawrence County 406 are stranded again this year. The community was isolated for more than three weeks when record rainfall fell in February and March 2019.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said his crews put gravel down on a makeshift roadway between Childers Cemetery and Lawrence County 404 this week to allow the Lennon Hill residents access to their homes. He said it also gives emergency first-responders access to the community if needed.
"They are parking at the cemetery and walking down a hill," Sitton said.
A low area in the terrain along Alabama is bowl shaped and has made Alabama 101 impassable for at least the past 10 days.
More than 10 inches of rain has fallen in the area since Feb. 1, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville website.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the state brought in a 10-inch pump Friday morning.
“It appears to be a comparable level of water as last year,” Burkett said. “It could probably be at least a week” before the water level is low enough to reopen the road. “Like last year, we will get it down to a point where the residents can get in and out before we are able to open up to through traffic.”
In 2019, Burkett said, drone images showed 159 acres in the impacted area were underwater. Last year, two 6-inch pumps were used to move the water.
