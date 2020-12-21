The Alabama Department of Transportation warns motorists that road crews widening the westbound lane of Interstate 565 will likely cause delays on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ALDOT said the resurfacing and restriping work will be just west of County Line Road.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said Reed Contracting is working on more than seven miles of the I-565 corridor from Exit 1 to Exit 7 (County Line Road). The company is working to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction. Burkett said the Rebuild Alabama Act is funding the project.
“Expect single-lane closures and delays during this time Tuesday,” Burkett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.