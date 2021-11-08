The Alabama Department of Transportation will restripe the northbound and southbound Hudson Memorial Bridges on U.S. 31 over the Tennessee River in Decatur on Tuesday, if weather permits.
ALDOT said work will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to be expect possible delays and be cautious of road crews.
