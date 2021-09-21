MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s surplus inventory will be displayed for auction beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. ALEA is offering surplus fleet vehicles to the highest bidder via J.M. Wood Auction in Montgomery.
All items are listed at JMWood.com, and online bidding is available. The auction will include surplus from other state and local government agencies, as well. Items may be inspected onsite at the J.M. Wood Auction Facility, 3475 Ashley Road, Montgomery.
For more information, call 334-264-3265.
