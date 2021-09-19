“Notorious Antebellum North Alabama," by John O’Brien (The History Press: Charleston, South Carolina), 2020, $21.99, 110 pages.
John O’Brien’s book "Notorious Antebellum North Alabama" proves that this region was a place infamous for lawlessness prior to the Civil War. While most of us consider the antebellum period to be a romantic, idealistic landscape, no doubt this segment of Alabama’s history had a shady side.
Before Alabama became a state Dec. 4, 1819, numerous crimes were committed by citizens on various socioeconomic levels. Farmers, politicians, merchants, judges, cowboys and cooks were charged with illegal activities. In 1811, John B. Hanes tore apart William Badger’s house with his bare hands. Rodah Barnett ran several ill-reputed brothels in the 1820s. One wife, Rebecca Layman, “accidentally” gave her husband sulfuric acid instead of rum. There was even a case of assault with ears of frozen corn.
These cases occurred between 1810 and the eve of the Civil War. During this time, Madison County transformed from a frontier on the northern fringe of the Mississippi Territory into the largest county in the state, briefly the site of its first capital, and finally, one large settlement among many.
In the summer of 1819, Huntsville hosted Alabama’s first constitutional convention. The president of the United States, James Monroe, visited briefly. Someone brought an elephant to town and charged people 50 cents to watch it uncork wine bottles.
For decades, the illegal distribution of whiskey remained a common reason for a person to appear before the court. The second-most common offense was gambling.
Even Sheriff Stephen Neal found himself on the wrong side of the law when, in 1822, he sold half a pint of whiskey to one of his citizens, John Sproud. Then he sold a pint of whiskey to a lawyer named Nimrod Fielder on the way to the courthouse. The jury issued him $20 fine and consigned him to the local jail until he paid it.
Woody Martin went to court May 5, 1823, for selling liquor to “travelers,” including slaves. As Madison County made the transition from a newly opened frontier into a province of the cotton kingdom, the restrictions on slaves increased. Between 1828 and 1831, cities issued a variety of ordinances barring enslaved people from living separately from their owners or from selling their own produce in open markets.
Interestingly, prostitution is seldom mentioned in the court records of Alabama’s early history. The Legislature remained mostly silent on the issue until 1841. Chapter 3 of “An Act Regulating Punishments under the Penitentiary System” established the mandatory minimum sentences for a variety of crimes involving women: forcing an adult woman to marry you resulted in seven years and rape was a life sentence. However, kidnapping “any female under the age of 12 years” and forcing her to become a prostitute carried a much lighter sentence of “not less than two years” in prison.
Few free women were more deprived than the local prostitutes. They lived on the fringe of Huntsville’s society. The laws passed to regulate their existence reveal a life bound by the whims of officials they could not elect, husbands they could rarely leave, and childhoods destroyed by captors from the brothels.
By his own admission, O’Brien states that his original intent for writing this book was to present humorous and episodic accounts of early life in Madison County’s strangest court cases.
However, his research seems to have morphed into an examination of a specific time and place. The reader will notice that most of the examined cases occurred between 1810 and 1823. The frontier and early statehood periods seemed to have been the most exciting time to live in antebellum Madison County.
