ARRESTS
• Daniel Ray Webster, 41, Decatur; four counts of first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Joel Jason Laird, 27, Birmingham; third-degree forgery, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Shallonda Danielle Boykin, 35, Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lawrence Lee Azbell, 55, Somerville; violation of sex offender reporting; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Larry Joe Blankenship, 42, Moulton; first-degree attempted theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Dustin Montgomery, Anderson; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Powers, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Shelnutt, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.