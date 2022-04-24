ARRESTS
• Andrew Jacob Morrow, 22, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Dameion Devonta Scales, 29, Hartselle; possession of synthetic narcotic, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brian Adam Hagood, 37, Montgomery; domestic violence by strangulation; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Benjamin Hill, Elkmont; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrue Olson, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Byron Olson Jr., Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
