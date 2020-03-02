Families from Lawrence and Limestone counties were commodity division winners at the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Conference in Mobile during the weekend.
Mitchell and Rebecca Henry of Lawrence County won the beef cattle division, while Limestone’s Brady and Anna Peek captured the wheat and feed grain division.
Families from Barbour, Dale and Randolph counties were finalists for the overall outstanding young farm family award. That title will be announced Aug. 1 during the Alabama Farm and Land Expo in Mobile.
