Striking AT&T workers, including about 40 in Decatur, were set to go back to work at noon today following an early morning announcement both sides have reached "a handshake deal" on a new collective bargaining agreement.
In a written statement from the Communications Workers of America, a union spokesman said AT&T sent negotiators to the discussions Monday and progress was made.
A statement from CWA said it would release more details when they become available.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”
About 20,000 Southeast AT&T union members went on strike at midnight Friday. Decatur union members began marching Saturday morning. About 300 CWA Local Chapter 3805 members from Cullman to Stevenson walked on picket lines, union officials said.
At 11 a.m. today, strike protest signs and tents at Sixth Avenue Southeast and Grant Street in Decatur were already down.
The local strikers said they were not being paid while on strike.
