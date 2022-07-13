Athens State University will hold “An Evening with Sean of the South,” featuring Sean Dietrich, at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in McCandless Hall.
Dietrich will hold a book signing following the show at a reception in Founders Hall.
Dietrich is a writer, humorist and radio show host and has written several books. He is best known for his commentary and stories about life in the American South. For more information about Dietrich, visit seandietrich.com.
The event is part of the Athens Forever bicentennial series. Tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/psbdwd57.
