Athens State University will hold a Veterans Resource Day on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Standridge Student Center Ballroom, and various organizations will be on-site to provide veterans support services.
Employers such as Amazon, Carpenter Technology Corp., Limestone County Schools, Kelly Services and Alabama Career Center will participate, according to the school.
Organizations that offer special benefits and services to veterans such as Limestone County Extension Office, Still Serving Veterans, Calhoun Community College and Crisis Services of North Alabama will also be attending.
Participants can register at https://bit.ly/3JkK8BN. Contact Carolyn Carthen at carolyn.carthen@athens.edu or 256-233-8271 for more information.
