MOULTON — After a four-day search, authorities apprehended a Moulton man suspected of beating his grandfather with a pipe, according to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.
McWhorter said David Louis Waldrop II, 24, was caught about 4 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft, second-degree domestic violence, second-degree elder abuse and third-degree robbery.
According to court records, Waldrop remains in Lawrence County Jail on bond revocation from a burglary charge in 2018. Court records list 14 East St. as his address. In June 2018, Waldrop was placed in a community corrections program following a second-degree rape charge, records show.
McWhorter said officers detained Waldrop during a traffic stop Wednesday at the intersection of Alabama 33 and Alabama 157.
“We found him hiding in the floorboard of the vehicle we stopped,” the chief said. “He knew warrants were issued for his arrest and he was hiding from us. We invested a good many man hours searching for him.”
McWhorter said Waldrop got into an altercation on Sunday afternoon with his grandfather and allegedly beat him with a PVC pipe before fleeing.
McWhorter said he doesn’t know what the argument was about. The victim received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, McWhorter said.
“Waldrop doesn’t have a vehicle so we were pretty certain he wasn’t going very far,” he said.
He said he received about 10 tips via phone calls and text messages from private citizens who saw him in the area.
“One of our officers used a drone to spot him in a field on the south side of town, but by the time we got there, he had fled,” McWhorter said. "The public played a big role in capturing him. We followed every tip we received."
He said the search was concentrated in the Pinhook and Byler Road areas and Main Street.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said deputies assisted in the initial search for Waldrop, and he was at the scene when Waldrop was detained.
“He must have been hiding. When I got there I couldn’t see him in the vehicle. Moulton did the investigation. We were able to help assist them early on,” he said.
