COURTLAND — A 36-year-old man fired shots during an early morning disturbance and has barricaded himself in his house along Jefferson Street in Courtland, authorities said.
The man is barricaded in a rock-structured house near First Baptist Church of Courtland, not far from the old Courtland High School. Authorities have surrounding streets blocked.
At least eight shots have been fired since 11 a.m. Authorities with a microphone have asked the suspect to surrender.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Courtland police received a phone call at 5:38 a.m. today about a disturbance. When police arrived, the man came out of the house and began shooting, a sheriff's spokesman said.
No one was injured.
The Sheriff's Office said the Florence/Lauderdale County SWAT team is on the scene assisting.
