Prescribed burning, timber sales and herbicide treatments are some of the topics expected to be discussed at the Bankhead National Forest Liaison Panel meeting Tuesday in Double Springs.
The 90-minute meeting will be at the First National Bank beginning at 6 p.m.
People interested in the management of the forest are invited to attend.
For more information, call 205-489-5111.
