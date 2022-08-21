A Black member of the Lawrence County Board of Education believes a fellow board member made a mistake by posting online a GOP logo that incorporated a subtle image of Klansmen, but said she doesn't think he should resign.
District 1 school board member Christine Garner said that, despite calls for Shanon Terry's resignation by local NAACP leaders, he should remain in office.
“On the six years he’s been on the school board with me, he’s never done or said anything to me to make me think he’s racist,” said Garner, a Democrat who is in the leadership of the Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP. “But the NAACP has to call him out on it, and they are right to ask for his resignation. The NAACP is here to protect us from racism and make sure everyone is treated fairly. If they don’t say anything in this case, they’re not doing their job.
"But I’m not sure the mistake warrants his resignation.”
District 4 school board member Shanon Terry briefly posted the controversial image on social media Monday when announcing his appointment as the Lawrence County Republican Party executive committee chair. He said it was an "unintended mistake" caused when he copied an image after doing a Google search for the Republican elephant logo, and he took it down as soon as he realized the mistake.
The controversial image was similar to the iconic Republican elephant, but altered by a graphic artist to accompany a 2020 article the liberal Mother Jones news organization used on its website. The article was titled, "The Republican Party Is Racist and Soulless. Just Ask This Veteran GOP Strategist." Between the elephant's four legs are three Klansman hoods.
Garner, the second vice president of the county's NAACP chapter, said it is difficult to see the Klansmen in the graphic. She said she didn’t see it until it was pointed out to her.
“When I showed (the logo) to other people, they didn’t see it. I assume Shanon Terry didn’t see it either,” Garner said. “I give him the benefit of the doubt. He apologized for his mistake. Everybody, all of us, make mistakes.”
At a news conference in Courtland on Friday, Lawrence County NAACP President J.E. Turnbore said the his organization "can no longer trust (Terry's) decision-making to benefit our children in Lawrence County."
He said the graphic Terry posted was "something very terrible."
"We don't want him and his influence governing over our children. We don't want any type of KKK influence in our school system, anywhere in our county government," he said.
In a written statement, Terry said he has no intention of resigning from the school board, that the image was online for less than an hour and only had about 50 views. Terry, who is seeking a second six-year term on the school board, was unopposed in the May 24 GOP primary and faces no Democratic opposition in November.
“I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that — an unintended mistake," wrote Terry. "I feel I am being incorrectly portrayed by some over this unfortunate issue. I have apologized, taken responsibility for the post, corrected the image and posted an explanation.
"I know that these actions to address this regretful error may not satisfy everyone, but I believe they demonstrate the sincerity of my feelings on this matter.”
At Friday's news conference, NAACP State President Bernard Simelton said the post "was a disgrace to all people of color in the state and in Lawrence County.
Marcus Echols, the county Democratic Party chair, said Terry's post "brought shame to Lawrence County."
Graphic artist Woody Harrington, of Philadelphia, created the altered GOP logo for Mother Jones.
He said a Republican candidate for sheriff in Indiana last month also used the logo on his campaign signs.
“I originally created this piece as a symbol for the racism, bigotry and hate not so subtly hidden within Trump’s GOP,” he said in an email. “Those themes and concerns are far from a laughing matter — but now that the image has been used out of context by multiple Republican politicians, I find it highly comical."
He said their unauthorized use of his image, even if accidental, was problematic.
"Giving them the benefit of the doubt and assuming the use was ‘accidental,’ I just hope this can be a future lesson to all about fair use of intellectual material, and the karma that comes along with copyright infringement.”
Harrington said he is a registered Democrat.
