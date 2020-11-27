The number of shoppers was muted early on Black Friday as COVID-19 concerns kept people away. Some store managers said their companies intentionally did not have door-busting specials to help avoid a large number of people in close contact.
A little more than 200 customers were in line when the Martin's Family Clothing store doors opened at 5 a.m. today in Decatur. All but six of the shoppers appeared to be wearing masks. Last year, about 500 customers were lined up when the store opened.
Belk at the Decatur Mall had about 50 patrons in line when doors opened at 7 a.m. Last year more than 150 awaited for the doors to open at 6 a.m.
The Decatur Home Depot's line included about 10 people. "We've been running sales all month," said store operations assistant manager Chris Sullins.
Most customers across the city said they had smaller gatherings around the Thanksgiving dinner table Thursday and already had made some holiday purchases online.
"It's different. It's not as much fun this year. I miss the crowds and people watching," said Rose Gann, while shopping at Kohl's with her friend Bridgett Calvert at 6:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.