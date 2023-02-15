Three weeks after he was last seen, the body of 44-year-old Lawrence County resident Chad Garrie was found Saturday in Bankhead National Forest.
His mother, Marsha Moses, released the news Sunday on Facebook.
"He was found in the place he loved at the highest ridge," she wrote. "The place he would go to hear God when his mind was cluttered with this world."
An off-trail hiker from Limestone County found him Saturday morning. According to Moses, the man “followed God’s voice and went directly to my son after all the days of searching.”
Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed it was Garrie's body.
The Alabama Department of Forensics will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
"There was really no mechanism of injury that I could see," Norwood said. "That's why I sent him for an autopsy."
According to Norwood, the forensics department will also run a toxicology scan.
Garrie, of Trinity, went missing Jan. 25. He reportedly was on his way to hunt arrowheads in Indian Tomb Hollow. He parked his truck in front of a metal gate along County Road 86. However, Garrie never returned to his truck.
Friends and family immediately began searching for Garrie in Bankhead last week after his truck was located at Indian Tomb Hollow on Feb. 2. Numerous volunteers joined the effort.
The next day, search and rescue teams coordinated a massive search with K-9 units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA used a helicopter to aid in the search.
On Feb. 4, members of the search teams rappelled into caves and rock crevices, but they failed to locate any sign of Garrie. The search was suspended Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.