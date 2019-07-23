CADDO — Sherry Crumley of Tuscumbia said her daughter, who died in a weekend fire, had recently turned her life around and is now at peace with God.
Rebecca Kaye Taylor, 40, of 81 Lawrence County 546, Moulton, and a pet dog were killed in an early morning house fire Saturday, according to authorities.
Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Darwin Clark said his department received a 911 call about 3 a.m. Saturday, and it took about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood pronounced Taylor dead at 4:59 a.m.
The body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
“We don’t think there was any foul play,” Norwood said.
Crumley described the vinyl siding house as a 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom structure.
“She fought her demons dearly and had turned her life around and gave her life to Jesus,” Crumley said. “God took her for a reason. She had struggled a lot in recent years.”
She said Taylor was happy for the first time at a pool party on the Fourth of July.
“She was sitting on the side of the swimming pool with her street clothes on, and I was going sneak up and shake her to scare her and when I did, she slipped into the pool,” Crumley said. “After that, she spent rest of the day doing cannon balls and jumping into the pool, still in her street clothes. I was so glad to see her so happy.”
She said her daughter had dreams of owning a restaurant one day. “She loved playing with foods and talked about her secret spinach dip recipe,” Crumley said.
Clark said the initial call said there was an explosion at the residence about 1 mile off Lawrence County 434 south of Jack’s Hamburgers along Alabama 24. “We saw no evidence of an explosion,” Clark said. “We found the deceased in a rear bedroom. It initially has been ruled an accidental fire.”
Crumley said the family dog, a German shepherd named Kiser, also died in the fire. “I think Kaye was trying to get Kiser safely out of the bedroom when she died,” she said.
“Katie Bug never met a stranger. She had a good heart. Now she’s in total peace in the hands of Jesus.”
Her mother said Taylor worked at the Dollar General in Trinity for the past three weeks. She said Dollar General has donated money for her daughter’s funeral and memorial visitation, which is set from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
“I’m humbly stunned that my daughter had that kind of impact on her co-workers after such a short time,” Crumley said.
Taylor was the mother of two children, Chlöe and Garrett Hassard.
Clark said the Chalybeate VFD, Moulton Fire Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.
He said Taylor’s death was the second fatality by a fire in the Caddo community in 2019. He said a man died in a brush fire in the spring. He said one person died in a blaze in 2018, and no fatal fires were reported in 2017.
