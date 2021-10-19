Men’s and women’s basketball programs, absent from Calhoun Community College since 2001, are returning and will be joined by women’s volleyball, school officials announced Monday.
Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges said the programs will each have 15 scholarship student-athletes and will begin play in the fall of 2022.
“We will begin our search for coaches immediately so they can begin recruiting in January, February and March,” he said. He said the school is committed financially and some of the funds will come through the school foundation.
Hodges told a crowd of about 70 at the Monday morning ceremony in the school’s gymnasium that he attended a coaches’ meeting and discussed the possibility of reinstating basketball and adding volleyball. He said the coaches felt the moves would have a positive impact on the school.
The college then conducted a survey of Calhoun students, employees, foundation contributors, alumni and the community.
“The survey confirmed what we thought we already knew, but we want to be sure we had the community’s support before moving forward to expand our athletics,” he said. “These sports will create a positive experience at college for these athletes and give them the opportunity to further their education.”
He said the college’s enrollment is about 8,800 and on average one athlete often brings “two or three friends with them to college.”
“Calhoun College is where we change people’s lives through sports and trade skills and give the opportunity for students to go on to get four-year degrees,” he added.
Dean Myrick, commissioner of the Alabama Community College Conference, said Calhoun’s announcement will mean 22 Alabama junior colleges will be fielding about 120 teams with 2,600 student-athletes.
Longtime Calhoun Athletics Director Nancy Keenum said currently Calhoun has 113 student-athletes.
“We’ll have about 150 to 160 student-athletes here next September,” she said. “We’ll continue to be a leader in junior college sports in the state.”
She said Hodges led the effort to add the three sports.
“A change in leadership made bringing the sports back happen,” she said. “In my heart I always knew we would have basketball back here. I never thought it would take 20 years for basketball to return. I knew something was needed here. North Alabama has a passion for athletics.”
She said in a few years Calhoun athletes will have the opportunity to reside in the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory planned for downtown Decatur.
A few former Calhoun coaches and athletes attended the announcement.
Former Calhoun basketball player and coach John Douglas said he was excited to hear about the sport returning.
“I wouldn’t miss this ceremony for anything,” he said. “Calhoun gave me the opportunity to attend college. It changed my life. Education is the root of your success.”
He stressed Calhoun offered him a level of education to go to the next level to graduate and realize his passion for the sport he loved playing.
Calhoun dropped all sports in 2001 and brought back baseball and fast-pitch softball in 2005. In the past five years, Calhoun has added bass fishing, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s golf and esports.
Former longtime major league baseball players Gary Redus and Jorge Posada played for the Warhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.