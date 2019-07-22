MOULTON — Wild South has set a canyon hike in the Bankhead National Forest for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wild South Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett said the hike is free, and the location will be determined based on water levels, group size and weather.
“When we reach our destination, we will drop our packs and stay awhile,” she said in a written release. “This will be a good opportunity for sketching, journaling, basking in the forest’s beauty or hanging in a hammock.”
Barrett said the hike will be relatively easy. Hikers are asked to pack a lunch, snacks and drinking water. “You may also consider bringing a hammock, camp seat, camera, sketch pad, paints, book, journal, pen and/or field guides,” she said. Hikers should have tick protection spray, too.
Preregistration is required, she said. Contact Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166. Hikers are asked to include their phone numbers when signing up.
